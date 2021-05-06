Print

Academic Minute: A New Kind of Political Talk

Doug Lederman
May 6, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Houston-Clear Lake Week: Se-Hyuong Yi, assistant professor of political science, examines "deliberative dialogue," a new way to debate political theories. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

No Strings Attached?
Moving From Triage to Transformation
in Uncertain Times
The Fight for Diverse, Inclusive, Antiracist
and Just Democracies

Students Are on the Move. Their Financial Aid Is Not
One Conversation
3 (More) Questions for Joshua Eyler, Author of 'How Humans Learn'
What Ed Tech Could Be Today's Antikythera Mechanism?
Starting Over

