Title
Academic Minute: A New Kind of Political Talk
May 6, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Houston-Clear Lake Week: Se-Hyuong Yi, assistant professor of political science, examines "deliberative dialogue," a new way to debate political theories. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- What students think about racial justice efforts on campus
- Florida State student alleges university abandoned him when he faced anti-Palestinian harassment
- No-Confidence Vote at Mills Amid Closure Plans
- Four bills would provide better financial transparency for students
- One Conversation | Confessions of a Community College Dean
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »