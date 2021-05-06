Print

No-Confidence Vote at Mills Amid Closure Plans

Emma Whitford
Faculty members at Mills College in Oakland, Calif., passed a resolution of no confidence in the college’s administration, KPIX, a local CBS affiliate, reported. College officials announced in March that the women’s college would close.

The vote is a “formal, public rejection by voting faculty of the actions being undertaken by college leaders,” David Bernstein, chair of the Faculty Executive Committee, told KPIX. “The faculty call for a halt of the March 17 plans for closure, a sweeping overhaul of board oversight and college administration, and a wholesale reorganization of institutional management, including the college endowment.”

The no-confidence vote against President Elizabeth Hillman, Provost and Dean of the Faculty Chinyere Oparah, and the executive committee of the Board of Trustees received 73 percent approval on Monday.

Faculty members also criticized plans to use Mills’s endowment to create a Mills Institute. The institute would “foster women’s leadership and student success, advance gender and racial equity, and cultivate innovative pedagogy, research, and critical thinking,” Hillman wrote in a statement.

Faculty members said the institute “is defined by both nebulous purpose and the absence of degree-granting power,” KPIX reported.

