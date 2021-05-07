Oregon Lawmakers Propose Committee to Review Campus Misconduct

State lawmakers in Oregon proposed creating a legislative committee to review how public colleges and universities handle complaints of sexual misconduct and racial discrimination on campus, The Oregonian reported.

A bipartisan group of state senators proposed a resolution Wednesday that establishes the eight-member Joint Committee on Respectful and Safe University Campuses, which would have the authority to subpoena witnesses and documents and appoint independent investigators to audit institutions, the resolution says.

The state legislators’ action on campus sexual misconduct comes on the heels of several controversies at Oregon public campuses, where institution officials are accused of mishandling complaints and retaliating against whistle-blowers, The Oregonian reported.