Title
Academic Minute: Humans and Outer Space
May 10, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Robert Edgell, professor of technology management and co-director of the Joint Center for Creativity, Design, and Venturing at SUNY Polytechnic Institute, looks beyond Earth for innovation. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
