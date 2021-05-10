Print

Academic Minute: Humans and Outer Space

Doug Lederman
May 10, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Robert Edgell, professor of technology management and co-director of the Joint Center for Creativity, Design, and Venturing at SUNY Polytechnic Institute, looks beyond Earth for innovation. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

