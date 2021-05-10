Print

Dartmouth Medical School Charges 17 Students With Cheating

Scott Jaschik
Dartmouth College's Geisel School of Medicine has charged 17 students with cheating on exams that were given remotely during the pandemic, The New York Times reported. The students were charged based on Dartmouth secretly tracking what students did on the learning management system during exams. Many say the system used is prone to errors and is not an appropriate way to track students.

