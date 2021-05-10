Title
Dartmouth Medical School Charges 17 Students With Cheating
May 10, 2021
Dartmouth College's Geisel School of Medicine has charged 17 students with cheating on exams that were given remotely during the pandemic, The New York Times reported. The students were charged based on Dartmouth secretly tracking what students did on the learning management system during exams. Many say the system used is prone to errors and is not an appropriate way to track students.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Rwandan diplomat allegedly spied on St. Mary’s Zoom class
- Oops -- U of South Carolina President Congratulates Wrong Graduates
- Two-year transfers are finding not all of their credits go with them
- Arizona allows community colleges to offer bachelor's degrees
- Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »