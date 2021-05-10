Print

Title

Oops -- U of South Carolina President Congratulates Wrong Graduates

By

Scott Jaschik
May 10, 2021
 
 

University of South Carolina president Robert Caslen made a mistake at the end of a three-hour commencement ceremony Friday. He congratulated “the newest alumni from the University of California.”

Seconds later, he apologized and corrected himself.

The mistake was captured on Twitter and is receiving a lot of attention.

The State reported that a University of South Carolina spokesman said, “The president speaks at 15 separate ceremonies all across the state during spring commencement season, congratulating thousands of University of South Carolina system graduates. It’s a joyous time for our graduates, their families and the entire university community. President Caslen apologizes for accidentally saying ‘California’ instead of ‘Carolina’ at the end of last night’s ceremony and regrets any attention it may have drawn from the accomplishments of our graduates.”

