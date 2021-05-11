Print

Title

Academic Minute: COVID-19's Impact on Immigrant Communities

By

Doug Lederman
May 11, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Elizabeth Kiester, associate professor of sociology at Albright College, examines why the pandemic has hit immigrant communities so hard. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

