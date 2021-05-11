Academic Minute
COVID-19's Impact on Immigrant Communities

Immigrant communities have been hit hard by the pandemic. In today's Academic Minute, Albright College's Elizabeth Kiester explores the reasons why. Kiester is an associate professor of sociology at Albright. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

