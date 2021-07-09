Print

Title

Academic Minute: Sportswriter Behavior at Press Conferences

By

Doug Lederman
July 9, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Nicole Kraft, associate professor of clinical communication at Ohio State University, discusses how sportswriters can make the best of a tricky situation to get information for the fans. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

COVID and the Rebirth of Educational Community
Pedagogy of Healing: Bearing Witness
to Trauma and Resilience
Accessibility Gains Must Become
Lasting Learning Practices

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Emotions Belong in the Office
Cancellation and Calvinism
What the edX Consortium Has Meant to Us
Maybe It's Time to Stand Up to the Bear
Closing Higher Education’s Equity and Achievement Gaps
Tarleton Blazes Path for Part-Time Transfer Student Success

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 