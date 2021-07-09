HR Officials Expect Increases in Hybrid/Remote Employees

Senior human resources officials anticipate increases in the proportion of administrative staff working in hybrid or fully remote positions, according to a new survey of 50 “human resources leaders” from Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States conducted by EAB, an education research and consulting company.

Those surveyed expected the proportion of staff working in hybrid arrangements consisting of a mix of remote and on-campus work to increase from 6 percent pre-pandemic to 23 percent post-pandemic. They forecast a smaller increase in the number of fully remote staff, from 6 percent pre-pandemic to 8 percent post-pandemic.

Human resources officials expect that information technology, finance and procurement offices will see the largest increases in employees working in hybrid arrangements, while they anticipate modest increases in areas including human resources and legal affairs and advancement. They expect minimal increases in hybrid work arrangements for individuals working in academic advising and facilities-related roles.

Human resources officials were split about whether to allow remote work immediately upon hiring, with 42 percent saying that new hires will immediately be eligible to begin to work remotely, while 14 percent will allow full remote work after in-person onboarding and orientation. The other 44 percent require all new hires to start on campus for a period before becoming eligible for remote work.