Title
More Faculty Layoffs at Keene State
July 12, 2021
Keene State College has suspended several academic programs, after eliminating 25 faculty positions, mostly through layoffs, The Keene Sentinel reported. The moves end the college's "realignment" effort, which started in 2018 and has included several rounds of faculty layoffs.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- More Faculty Layoffs at Keene State
- New Jersey 1, Jay Mathews 0 | Confessions of a Community College Dean
- Colleges start new programs
- The benefits for grad students and administrators of providing experiential learning opportunities f…
- Summit of academic unions envisions broad changes in higher education
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »