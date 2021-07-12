Print

More Faculty Layoffs at Keene State

By

Scott Jaschik
July 12, 2021
 
 

Keene State College has suspended several academic programs, after eliminating 25 faculty positions, mostly through layoffs, The Keene Sentinel reported. The moves end the college's "realignment" effort, which started in 2018 and has included several rounds of faculty layoffs.

