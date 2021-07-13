Print

Title

Women at VMI Face Derision and Misogyny

By

Scott Jaschik
July 13, 2021
 
 

The Washington Post reported that women at the Virginia Military Institute face "derision, misogyny, sexual assault." Women "describe an atmosphere of hostility and an expectation of backlash from male cadets if they report being groped or raped," said the article.

