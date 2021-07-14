Title
Academic Minute: The Climate Value of Offshore Wind
July 14, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute, Erin Baker, professor of industrial engineering and operations research at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, explores whether we should look offshore to meet our climate goals. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
