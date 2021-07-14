Print

Academic Minute: The Climate Value of Offshore Wind

Doug Lederman
July 14, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Erin Baker, professor of industrial engineering and operations research at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, explores whether we should look offshore to meet our climate goals. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

