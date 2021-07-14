Santa Barbara City College President Resigns

The president and superintendent of Santa Barbara City College resigned Monday after less than two years in the role, according to KEYT-TV, a Santa Barbara, Calif., television station.

Utpal K. Goswami started the position in January 2020 and previously served as president of Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, Mo. His resignation took effect immediately. He will work as a consultant for the college to help ease the transition to a new leader over the next month and will be paid for a portion of the time left on his employment contract.

“I wish the best for SBCC, and I look forward to hearing about the great strides that the institution will make,” Goswami said in a statement.

Kathleen Scott, the interim executive vice president of educational programs, will take over for Goswami until the Board of Trustees appoints an interim president and superintendent.