Print

Title

Santa Barbara City College President Resigns

By

Sara Weissman
July 14, 2021
 
 

The president and superintendent of Santa Barbara City College resigned Monday after less than two years in the role, according to KEYT-TV, a Santa Barbara, Calif., television station.

Utpal K. Goswami started the position in January 2020 and previously served as president of Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, Mo. His resignation took effect immediately. He will work as a consultant for the college to help ease the transition to a new leader over the next month and will be paid for a portion of the time left on his employment contract.

“I wish the best for SBCC, and I look forward to hearing about the great strides that the institution will make,” Goswami said in a statement.

Kathleen Scott, the interim executive vice president of educational programs, will take over for Goswami until the Board of Trustees appoints an interim president and superintendent.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Reverse Culture Shock, a Missing Piece
of the Campus Puzzle
Higher Education in a World of Singles
Rethinking Policing as a Public Health Issue

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Academic Cheating: Are We Asking the Right Questions?
One to Go
External Partnerships and the Higher Ed’s Mission of Critical Analysis
Tell Your Story
Affinity Groups
Could edX Have Become a Financially Sustainable Nonprofit?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 