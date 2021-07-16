Print

Title

Academic Minute: Impact of the Pandemic on Traffic

By

Doug Lederman
July 16, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Phong Le, associate professor of data, mathematical and computational sciences at Goucher College, details an ongoing debate about how to calm traffic in cities. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

