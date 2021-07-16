Ohio Bans Public Colleges From Requiring Vaccines -- for Now

Ohio governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, has signed a bill to bar public colleges and universities from requiring COVID-19 vaccines until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives final approval to them, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

The FDA has authorized the vaccines under emergency rules.

"We are confident the three main COVID vaccines -- the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson -- will receive full FDA approval," said DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney.

Cleveland State University said it will enforce a vaccine requirement for the start of the fall semester. It says it can do so because the new state law doesn’t go into effect until Oct. 12, and the university says that means it can still require students who return to campus in August to be vaccinated, Cleveland.com reported.