Print

Title

Ohio Bans Public Colleges From Requiring Vaccines -- for Now

By

Scott Jaschik
July 16, 2021
 
 

Ohio governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, has signed a bill to bar public colleges and universities from requiring COVID-19 vaccines until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives final approval to them, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

The FDA has authorized the vaccines under emergency rules.

"We are confident the three main COVID vaccines -- the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson -- will receive full FDA approval," said DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney.

Cleveland State University said it will enforce a vaccine requirement for the start of the fall semester. It says it can do so because the new state law doesn’t go into effect until Oct. 12, and the university says that means it can still require students who return to campus in August to be vaccinated, Cleveland.com reported.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Not-So-Silent Reading
Lost Handshakes, Eye Contact
and Flow State of Learning
Reverse Culture Shock, a Missing Piece
of the Campus Puzzle

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
True Threats to the Telos of the University
‘Ages of American Capitalism’ and the New Era of For-Profit/Nonprofit Higher Ed
Rethinking Success in Storytelling
Transfer Tales: Finding Professional Purpose in the Community College Pathway
Is Free Community College a Good Idea?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 