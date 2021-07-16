Print

Title

Princeton Helps Invest Bond Proceeds With Diverse-Owned Firm

By

Emma Whitford
July 16, 2021
 
 

Princeton University is working with the New Jersey Educational Facilities Authority to help colleges and universities invest with more diverse asset managers, Princeton announced Thursday.

After Princeton issued $430 million in bonds through the EFA, the university worked with the agency to invest a portion of the bond proceeds with Ramirez Asset Management of New York, a diverse-owned asset management firm. A press release did not say what portion of the proceeds were invested with the firm but said that it would be a “substantial share.”

“This is a major milestone for Princeton University and for the New Jersey EFA,” Tim Graf, associate vice president for treasury services at Princeton, said in a statement. “Princeton is in a unique position as a well-respected leader in higher education and as a global institution. It is our hope that this model will encourage other universities to similarly think creatively, expanding existing relationships with minority, women or veteran owned firms.”

