Student Expectations for the Fall: The Key Podcast

With many colleges planning a significant if not full return to their physical campuses this fall, what will students expect from their institutions and their professors when it comes to learning? Have the last 17 months reinforced their appreciation for learning in person, for instance, or will they expect to have the option to attend class remotely when it suits them?

This week's episode of the Key podcast explores those and other questions with three experts on student learning and online education: Justin Louder, associate vice provost for e-learning and academic partnerships at Texas Tech University; Michelle Miller, professor of psychological sciences at Northern Arizona University; and Alexandra Salas, dean for innovation, teaching, digital learning excellence and educational support services at Delaware County Community College.

Listen to the episode here, or click here to find out more about The Key, Inside Higher Ed's news and analysis podcast.