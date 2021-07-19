SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Future of Automated Self-Driving
July 19, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Widener University Week: Ali Hamza, assistant professor of electrical engineering, outlines a technological fix to the vision problems of self-driving cars. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
