Academic Minute: Future of Automated Self-Driving

By

Doug Lederman
July 19, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Widener University Week: Ali Hamza, assistant professor of electrical engineering, outlines a technological fix to the vision problems of self-driving cars. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

