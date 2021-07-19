Print

Medical College Group Urges Vaccine Requirements for Employees

Scott Jaschik
July 19, 2021
 
 

The Association of American Medical Colleges is urging members to require vaccinations for employees.

David J. Skorton, the president, said, "Across the country, we are seeing increasing evidence that those currently unvaccinated continue to be at high risk of acquiring COVID-19 and are the overwhelming majority of new hospitalizations. This, along with the continued resurgence of COVID-19 cases related to lack of vaccination and exacerbated by novel viral variants, such as the Delta variant, has emphasized the critical need to continue to get individuals vaccinated and mitigate the spread of the virus. Nowhere is this more important than in hospitals, where health care personnel -- who have been heroic during this pandemic -- are caring for patients with a wide variety of health challenges under the assumption that the health care professionals treating them are not at risk of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19. Yet, we have tragically lost some health care personnel to the coronavirus, while others have taken the infection home to their families. Vaccinating health care personnel at our member institutions saves lives."

