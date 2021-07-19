U of Arkansas Asks Candidate to Stop Using ‘Razorback’

The University of Arkansas has asked Jake Bequette, who has entered the Republican primary against Senator John Boozman, to stop calling himself a "Razorback," the Associated Press reported. Bequette was a Razorback, a member of the Arkansas football team. The cut line for his campaign ads is “Jake Bequette. Patriot. Veteran. Razorback.”

“We have asked the campaign to modify its ads related to the unauthorized use of the Razorback trademark for political purposes,” University of Arkansas spokesman Mark Rushing said.

Bequette's campaign said "he will continue to proudly call himself a Razorback."