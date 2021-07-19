Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

U of Oregon Settles Equal Pay Case for $450,000

By

Scott Jaschik
July 19, 2021
 
 

The University of Oregon has agreed to settle a lawsuit over equal pay with Jennifer Freyd, a retired professor of psychology, over the salary she received for several years. The university will pay $450,000. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled in March that the case could go to trial.

Of the funds, The Register-Guard reported that $350,000 will go to Freyd and her lawyers, while $100,000 will go to the Center for Institutional Courage, a foundation Freyd founded.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Fighting Campus Anti-Semitism
Before It Explodes
Not-So-Silent Reading
Lost Handshakes, Eye Contact
and Flow State of Learning

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Class-Specific Mask Requirements
Should You Get That Ph.D.?
Protecting Your Flourishing
Friday Fragments
True Threats to the Telos of the University
‘Ages of American Capitalism’ and the New Era of For-Profit/Nonprofit Higher Ed

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 