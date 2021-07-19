U of Oregon Settles Equal Pay Case for $450,000

The University of Oregon has agreed to settle a lawsuit over equal pay with Jennifer Freyd, a retired professor of psychology, over the salary she received for several years. The university will pay $450,000. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled in March that the case could go to trial.

Of the funds, The Register-Guard reported that $350,000 will go to Freyd and her lawyers, while $100,000 will go to the Center for Institutional Courage, a foundation Freyd founded.