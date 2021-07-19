SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
U of Oregon Settles Equal Pay Case for $450,000
July 19, 2021
The University of Oregon has agreed to settle a lawsuit over equal pay with Jennifer Freyd, a retired professor of psychology, over the salary she received for several years. The university will pay $450,000. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled in March that the case could go to trial.
Of the funds, The Register-Guard reported that $350,000 will go to Freyd and her lawyers, while $100,000 will go to the Center for Institutional Courage, a foundation Freyd founded.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Survey of colleges finds mixed reactions to test-optional admissions
- Federal judge rules DACA is illegal
- U of Arkansas Asks Candidate to Stop Using ‘Razorback’
- Colleges aren't prepared to deal with anti-Semitism when students return to campuses (opinion)
- All eyes on vaccination rates at colleges mandating COVID shots
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »