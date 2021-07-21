2 Illinois Agencies Recommend Campuses Require Vaccines

The Illinois Board of Higher Education and the Illinois Community College Board, two state agencies that oversee higher education institutions, recommended colleges and universities require COVID-19 vaccines ahead of the fall semester, ABC News reported.

“We know many things have been difficult during the pandemic,” Ginger Ostro, the executive director of the Illinois Board of Higher Education, said. “Students should feel confident campuses will be safe when they return and know there are resources available to help them.”

The recommendations were announced Monday, the same day a federal judge upheld that Indiana University could mandate students and employees get vaccinated after eight students sued to block the mandate.

Several Illinois institutions have already mandated vaccines, including the University of Illinois, Northwestern University and DePaul University.

The agencies also encouraged colleges and universities to continue COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated students and promote hand washing and other safety precautions.