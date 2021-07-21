College of Marin Offers $2,000 to Students Who Re-Enroll

The College of Marin, a community college in Northern California, announced plans to give $2,000 checks to students who dropped out if they re-enroll in the fall.

“The macro reason is the pandemic,” Jonathan Eldridge, assistant superintendent and vice president of student learning and success, told the Marin Independent Journal. “Within that, you have people who lost jobs, or had to change jobs -- and that impacted their ability to take classes.”

The institution lost more than 400 students during the 2020-21 school year, ABC News reported.

Money for the incentive will come from federal COVID-19 relief funds.