Dealing With Students’ Learning Loss: The Key Podcast

By

Doug Lederman
July 21, 2021
 
 

This week's episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed's news and analysis podcast, explores how colleges are preparing to gauge the extent of -- and respond to -- the "learning loss" that incoming and returning students may have experienced amid the pandemic.

We talk with Natasha Jankowski, former executive director of the National Institute for Learning Outcomes Assessment, who is now a consultant on student learning and a lecturer at New England College, and Ereka R. Williams, associate provost for academic strategy and institutional effectiveness at Winston-Salem State University, in North Carolina. They discuss how professors and staff members who work with students might go about understanding which students have been set back and in what ways, and how to get them back on track.

Listen to the episode here, or click here to find out more about The Key, Inside Higher Ed's news and analysis podcast.

