Seminary Dismisses Sole Full-Time Black Professor

By

Elizabeth Redden
July 21, 2021
 
 

Students, alumni and clergy are protesting a Massachusetts seminary’s decision not to renew the contract of the institution’s only Black full-time professor, The Boston Globe reported.

More than 200 people signed an open letter protesting Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary’s decision not to renew the contract of the professor, the Reverend Emmett Price III, who founded the seminary’s Institute for the Study of the Black Christian Experience in 2016.

The seminary cited budgetary reasons. President Scott W. Sunquist said in a campuswide message the decision was “very painful … given the many ways Dr. Price has blessed and impacted us.” Sunquist said the seminary has eliminated six faculty positions and reduced its budget by approximately $2.5 million over the past two years.

Price could not be reached by the Globe for comment.

