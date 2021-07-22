Proposed Ban on Critical Race Theory Criticized at U of Nebraska

The president of the University of Nebraska system and the chancellor of the four campuses have issued a joint "Statement in Defense of Academic Freedom at the University of Nebraska."

The statement says, "The free and open pursuit of ideas is a cherished principle in higher education, and its preservation is vital for any great university. As our policies and practices make clear, the University of Nebraska is strongly committed to academic freedom. We support and defend the liberties our teachers and learners have to freely discuss ideas in and outside of the classroom."

The statement adds that the leaders have been informed by a member of the Board of Regents that he intends to place a resolution about critical race theory on the board's agenda for August. (Reportedly, the resolution will bar the teaching of critical race theory.) "We have significant concerns about the resolution and how it would be interpreted by the faculty, staff and students we hope to recruit and retain. We will continue to work together and with the Board to vigorously protect and defend academic freedom at the University of Nebraska."

The national American Association of University Professors on Wednesday called off a meeting with Nebraska officials over an unrelated matter that led the association to censure Nebraska in 2018. The association cited the regents' resolution.