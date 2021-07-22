Students Sue Liberty Over Sexual Assault Policies

Twelve women sued Liberty University Tuesday, alleging they were victims of sexual assault or other sexual misconduct and arguing that the evangelical Christian university made the campus more dangerous through its policies, The Washington Post reported.

Some of the anonymous plaintiffs said they were encouraged not to report alleged incidents or fined for honor code violations when they did.

Liberty’s honor code prohibits sexual conduct involving unmarried people. It prohibits students from visiting a member of the opposite sex alone at an off-campus apartment or intentionally attending events where alcohol is served.

Liberty described the allegations as “deeply troubling, if they turn out to be true” and said it had “invested mightily” in programs to help victims of sexual assault, including an amnesty provision to encourage students to report assaults without fear of facing discipline.