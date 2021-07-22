SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Vector Solutions Buys Everfi’s Higher Education Training Business
July 22, 2021
Everfi, whose education and training programs on alcohol abuse, sexual assault and diversity are widely used by colleges and universities, is selling its higher education business to Vector Solutions, which provides workplace compliance and safety training and software to postsecondary institutions and other organizations. The transaction is valued at $100 million.
Everfi's AlcoholEdu for College and its programs on student mental health and other topics have been used by millions of students and employees at more than 2,000 colleges. Vector has historically focused its higher education activities on employees, with technology platforms and courses on campus safety, among other things.
