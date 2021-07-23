Print

Academic Minute: A Safer Way to Compete

Doug Lederman
July 23, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Widener University Week: Dawn Gulick, professor of physical therapy, discusses a tool to help elite athletes compete again after COVID-19. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

