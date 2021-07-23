Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Converse President Dies After Less Than 3 Weeks in Job

By

Scott Jaschik
July 23, 2021
 
 

Converse University president Jeffrey H. Barker died Wednesday in a fatal bicycle crash in Spartanburg, S.C. He had been serving as president since July 6.

Previously, he had been provost, and he planned to retire. But he agreed to serve as president for a year while a search was conducted to replace Krista Newkirk, who became president of the University of Redlands.

Barker worked at Converse for 20 years.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What Is a Campus?
How Higher Ed Can Win at Tech Offense
and Defense
Partner, Pivot and Evolve

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

PLA, CLEP, and AP
In Defense of the Master’s Degree
An Unambiguously Great Idea We Can Steal
Lessons Learned From National Transfer Reform Efforts
SIFTing Through Misinformation
History Reimagined

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 