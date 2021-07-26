SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
7 Stanford COVID-19 Cases Are Among the Vaccinated
July 26, 2021
Stanford University has found seven cases of COVID-19 among students who are fully vaccinated against it, ABC News reported.
"As you have seen in the national news, cases of COVID-19 have been ticking upward," Stanford University officials said in a letter to students Thursday. "We are seeing some of this in our own community, where we are experiencing an increase in the number of student COVID cases, including among fully vaccinated individuals."
All seven students were symptomatic, Stanford officials said.
