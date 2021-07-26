Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

7 Stanford COVID-19 Cases Are Among the Vaccinated

By

Scott Jaschik
July 26, 2021
 
 

Stanford University has found seven cases of COVID-19 among students who are fully vaccinated against it, ABC News reported.

"As you have seen in the national news, cases of COVID-19 have been ticking upward," Stanford University officials said in a letter to students Thursday. "We are seeing some of this in our own community, where we are experiencing an increase in the number of student COVID cases, including among fully vaccinated individuals."

All seven students were symptomatic, Stanford officials said.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Student-Centric Transformation
What Is a Campus?
How Higher Ed Can Win at Tech Offense
and Defense

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Updating a Classic
Thoughts On ‘American Higher Education in the Twenty-First Century’
Spiraling: Part III
6 Ways to Make Higher Education More Developmental
PLA, CLEP and AP
In Defense of the Master’s Degree

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 