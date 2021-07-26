Administrator at Public College Angers Supporters of Gay Rights

Logan Fowler is the director of marketing and communications at Lewis-Clark State College in Idaho. He is also the pastor of the Truth Baptist Church.

In the latter role, he has made videos that criticize gay and lesbian people, The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported. He said in the videos that gay pride parades suggest the acceptance of pedophilia, and that the idea of “coming for your children” is a central belief of the gay “agenda.” He also criticizes transgender athletes and calls gay and lesbian people "vile."

Some students and faculty members are questioning how Fowler can perform in both of his roles.

At a recent open meeting, President Cynthia Pemberton defended his ability to do his job. Pemberton said the college “respects the First Amendment rights of its employees to express their personal beliefs. However, LC State itself supports and values the rights and dignity of all persons.”

Fowler did not attend the open meeting but gave a statement to reporters. “I have an impeccable 15-year track record that verifies my ability to be respectful in the workplace,” he said. “I have held and practiced my faith for all 15 of these years.”