SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Administrator at Public College Angers Supporters of Gay Rights
Logan Fowler is the director of marketing and communications at Lewis-Clark State College in Idaho. He is also the pastor of the Truth Baptist Church.
In the latter role, he has made videos that criticize gay and lesbian people, The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported. He said in the videos that gay pride parades suggest the acceptance of pedophilia, and that the idea of “coming for your children” is a central belief of the gay “agenda.” He also criticizes transgender athletes and calls gay and lesbian people "vile."
Some students and faculty members are questioning how Fowler can perform in both of his roles.
At a recent open meeting, President Cynthia Pemberton defended his ability to do his job. Pemberton said the college “respects the First Amendment rights of its employees to express their personal beliefs. However, LC State itself supports and values the rights and dignity of all persons.”
Fowler did not attend the open meeting but gave a statement to reporters. “I have an impeccable 15-year track record that verifies my ability to be respectful in the workplace,” he said. “I have held and practiced my faith for all 15 of these years.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being
- 10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
- Trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Chair’
- Indiana U's President Has COVID-19, Despite Being Vaccinated
- 8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course | Higher Ed Gamma
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »