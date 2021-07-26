Print

Trailer for Netflix's 'The Chair'

By

Scott Jaschik
July 26, 2021
 
 

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for The Chair, which will be available Aug. 20. The description of the show is as follows: "Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) … navigates her new role as the chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University. Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of color at the university."

