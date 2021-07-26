SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Chair’
July 26, 2021
Netflix has unveiled the trailer for The Chair, which will be available Aug. 20. The description of the show is as follows: "Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) … navigates her new role as the chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University. Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of color at the university."
