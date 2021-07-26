SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
West Virginia State’s Cabinet Asks for President’s Removal
July 26, 2021
Most members of the cabinet of West Virginia State University president Nicole Pride, in office less than a year, have called for her to be removed, The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.
“Condescending and abusive dialogue are common in exchanges with Dr. Pride,” the cabinet members wrote to the university's board. “Her harassing dialogue and bullying behavior have contributed to a ‘hostile work environment.’ Her executive leadership team has continued to dwindle as a result of a psychologically unsafe and chaotic work environment.”
Pride did not return calls seeking a comment.
