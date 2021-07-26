West Virginia State’s Cabinet Asks for President’s Removal

Most members of the cabinet of West Virginia State University president Nicole Pride, in office less than a year, have called for her to be removed, The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

“Condescending and abusive dialogue are common in exchanges with Dr. Pride,” the cabinet members wrote to the university's board. “Her harassing dialogue and bullying behavior have contributed to a ‘hostile work environment.’ Her executive leadership team has continued to dwindle as a result of a psychologically unsafe and chaotic work environment.”

Pride did not return calls seeking a comment.