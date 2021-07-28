SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Central Arizona College Offers Year of Free Tuition to Locals
Central Arizona College will offer free tuition for all Pinal County residents this upcoming academic year in an effort to enroll more students.
The program will cover any tuition costs that remain after financial aid and scholarships are applied. Eligible students can take an unlimited number of credits during the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters, and those who have already paid tuition will receive a refund.
The community college will spend some of the $12 million it received in federal COVID-19 relief funds, reported KJZZ, a National Public Radio station in Phoenix.
“I thought this would be one way of getting our enrollment up, kind of getting awareness out to the community, ‘We’re back, we’re open, come on over, free tuition. This is a time to take advantage of it,’” Chris Wodka, vice president of finance at the college, told KJZZ.
Students who do not live in Pinal County will also receive a tuition waiver for three course credits for the fall semester.
