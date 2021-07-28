SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Holders of Nondegree Credentials Say They’re Worth the Cost
July 28, 2021
The majority (65 percent) of those with a nondegree credential and no further education said their education was worth the cost, 56 percent said it made them an attractive job candidate and 49 percent said it helped them achieve their goals, according to the latest Strada-Gallup Education Survey, a nationally representative survey by the Strada Education Network and Gallup.
The new report finds that two in five Americans hold a nondegree credential.
