Pulse Podcast: Britt Nichols of ExamSoft
July 28, 2021
This month’s episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Britt Nichols, senior vice president and chief revenue officer of ExamSoft. In the conversation with The Pulse’s host, Rodney B. Murray of University of the Sciences, Nichols discusses various elements of ExamSoft’s assessment platform and the use of data to improve learning outcomes. Learn more about The Pulse here.
