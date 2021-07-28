Print

Pulse Podcast: Britt Nichols of ExamSoft

By

Doug Lederman
July 28, 2021
 
 

This month’s episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Britt Nichols, senior vice president and chief revenue officer of ExamSoft. In the conversation with The Pulse’s host, Rodney B. Murray of University of the Sciences, Nichols discusses various elements of ExamSoft’s assessment platform and the use of data to improve learning outcomes. Learn more about The Pulse here.

