Academic Minute: Your Brain on Virtual Reality

By

Doug Lederman
July 29, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Bas Rokers, associate professor of psychology and director of the neuroimaging facility at New York University Abu Dhabi, explores the science behind virtual reality. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

