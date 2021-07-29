Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Allegheny College Cuts 36 Positions

By

Sara Weissman
July 29, 2021
 
 

Allegheny College in Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that the institution will eliminate 36 administrative and staff positions; 24 positions will be cut, and 12 vacant roles will be left unfilled.

The cuts, which will take effect this week, are a belt-tightening measure in response to the economic fallout of COVID-19 and enrollment declines, the Meadville Tribune reported. Former employees will receive severance packages, and the institution will continue to contribute to their health-care coverage for up to six months. No faculty positions were affected.

The Tribune cited a statement from the college saying that the institution has “faced significant financial and enrollment challenges that were accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” including a demographic cliff -- a drop in the number of traditional college-age students in the area. Allegheny projects a total enrollment of 1,550 students for this upcoming fall, down from about 1,700 students last fall. The college enrolled about 1,800 in fall 2019.

CORONAVIRUS

Allegheny College Cuts 36 Positions - Jul 292 hours 3 min ago

  •  
  • 1 of 196
See all content »

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Viability of Virtual Exchange
Small but Mighty
From Sacred Cow to Sacrificial Lamb

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

On Risk and Grades
Reinventing Our Role as Teachers
The Dark Shadow of COVID: Mental Health Impact Persists
The Dark Shadow of COVID: Mental Health Impact Persists
Summer Camps, Labor Shortages and Academia
Seize the Power of Experiential Learning

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 