31 Science Groups Partner on Transgender Name-Change Requests

All 17 national laboratories and a group of scientific journals, publishers and other organizations said this week that they’ll partner to support name-change requests from researchers. The effort is aimed at making it easier -- administratively and personally -- for transgender scientists to claim their past work, which may have been published under another name. The Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory is coordinating the changes, which will allow researchers to make name-change requests of publishers and journals through their institutions instead of on their own. Trans scholars and allies have long argued that it should be much easier to make name-change requests, and that scholars shouldn’t have to out themselves as trans; navigate individual publications’ policies, if they exist at all; or otherwise jump hurdles to continue to be linked to their own work.

“We are supporting our colleagues on an important issue that is often taken for granted -- allowing them to take full credit for their academic achievements with their name,” Joerg Heber, a research integrity officer at the lab, said in an announcement. “It could not happen without our partners at the other national labs and in publishing. We’re grateful to be working in concert on this -- it’s never been done before.”

A list of all 31 participating institutions is available here.