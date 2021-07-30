Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Academic Minute: A Miniature Electron Accelerator

By

Doug Lederman
July 30, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Rodney Yoder, associate professor of physics at Goucher College, describes how making particle accelerators smaller could lower the cost of technology. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

In Spite of Everything
A College Leader Takes His First Virtual Class
The Viability of Virtual Exchange

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
Our Hidden Universities and ‘The 99% Invisible City’
Naked Self-Interest in the Academy
The Transfer ‘Reset’
On Risk and Grades
Reinventing Our Role as Teachers

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 