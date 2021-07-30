SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: A Miniature Electron Accelerator
July 30, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Rodney Yoder, associate professor of physics at Goucher College, describes how making particle accelerators smaller could lower the cost of technology. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
