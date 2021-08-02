Print

Academic Minute: Let’s Ban Left Turns

Doug Lederman
August 2, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Vikash Gayah, associate professor in the department of civil and environmental engineering at Penn State University, explores one way to improve traffic flow. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

 

 

 

