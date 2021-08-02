Professor Sues University Over Its Response to Student’s Grade

A professor is suing Fairfield University over its response to a student complaint about his grade, The Connecticut Post reported. She is also suing the student.

Sharlene McEvoy, a business law professor, set up a system for taking the final exam, which counted for 100 percent of the grade, remotely. McEvoy required that the exam be mailed by USPS. McEvoy provided the prepaid envelope and paid for tracking, the suit states. The exam was sent to students at the end of May. Students were told that McEvoy had to receive responses by June 12. The instruction said anyone who did not turn in the exam on time would receive a failing grade.

The student, Joseph Moran, mailed his exam June 8 but did not use the tracking system. It arrived June 16, and McEvoy gave him a failing grade.

McEvoy eventually agreed to grade his exam and gave it a C-minus.

He had written to her chair. Then, after receiving his new grade, which he thought was biased, he wrote to the provost, Christine Siegel. She said in a letter to McEvoy that she had determined the grade by McEvoy was “prejudiced” and authorized the grade being changed to “pass.”