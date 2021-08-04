SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
ACCT Appoints New President and CEO
August 4, 2021
Jee Hang Lee will serve as the new president and CEO of the Association of Community College Trustees, according to an announcement from the ACCT Board of Directors Tuesday.
Lee, who will start the new role in November, is currently ACCT’s senior vice president and previously served as vice president for public policy and external relations. He has worked for the nonprofit for 15 years.
ACCT chair David Mathis said in a press release that Lee would continue the work of the previous president and CEO, J. Noah Brown, in “elevating the voice of community colleges and their boards as we navigate the challenges of the future with regard to student success, workforce development, and diversity, equity and inclusion.”
