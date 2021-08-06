Print

Professor Sentenced in Pay-for-Grades Scheme

Colleen Flaherty
August 6, 2021
 
 

Edward Ennels, a former professor of mathematics at Baltimore City Community College, pleaded guilty to bribery in a scheme involving students’ grades, Maryland attorney general Brian Frosh said Thursday. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with nine years suspended and five years’ probation upon release, plus $60,000 in restitution.

Ennels, a former president of the college’s Faculty Senate and chair of its Ethics and Institutional Integrity Committee, sold students access codes to view instructional materials online and accepted payments for favorable grades. One scheme involved emailing students under a fake name and offering to complete their assignments for them for $300. Ennels then began to haggle directly with students over email about payments for different grades: $150 for a C, $250 for a B and $500 for an A in a higher-level course, according to the attorney general’s office. When students resisted, Ennels offered to lower the price. Over just six months in 2020, Ennels received $2,815 in bribes from nine students. His criminal activity dated back to 2013. A student alerted the college to Ennels’s offers last year, and the college contacted law enforcement. Ennels has since resigned.

