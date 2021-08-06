Ruling Puts Pause on Mills College Acquisition Talks

The Alameda County Superior Court issued a temporary restraining order against Mills College Thursday, prohibiting college officials from voting on a potential merger deal with Northeastern University.

The court set a hearing for Aug. 16 regarding the motion filed by Mills trustee Viji Nakka-Cammauf and former trustee Tara Singh. The two alumnae have requested the college hand over a variety of financial data, term sheets, planning documents and other information about the college’s pending merger with Northeastern.

“I am thankful to the Alameda County Superior Court for its decision in this matter that hits the brakes and forces Mills College administrators to explain their lack of transparency to the Alumnae Trustees about the financial state of the College,” Alexa Pagonas, vice president of the Alumnae Association of Mills College Board of Governors, said in a statement. “Mills College boasts a 169-year legacy of empowering creative, independent women who share an unwavering commitment to activism, anti-racism and gender inclusivity that must be honored.”

The women’s college in Oakland, Calif., announced in March that it would no longer admit new students, and later announced that officials were considering a merger with Northeastern. Students, alumnae and employees have pushed back on the merger plans through legal and political means.