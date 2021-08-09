Print

Academic Minute: Studying Lung and Gut Microbiomes

Doug Lederman
August 9, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Worcester State University Week: Maura Pavao, professor of biology, explains the human microbiome is important for our health. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

