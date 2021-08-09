Department Announces Timeline for Negotiated Rule Making

The Department of Education laid out its plan for negotiated rule making in an announcement Friday, asking for nominations for a committee that will begin meeting virtually in October.

The committee will help establish regulations related to issues under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965, including Public Service Loan Forgiveness, borrower defense to repayment, closed school discharges and income-contingent repayment. The department announced a total of nine issues up for negotiation.

"This rulemaking committee will do the important work of improving borrowers' access to benefits that reduce the burden of federal student loans, including targeted discharges," said Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "We look forward to convening the committee and remain committed to the mission of better serving our nation's students and borrowers."

The department is looking for negotiators to represent 16 constituent groups, ranging from student loan borrowers to financial aid administrators to each type of higher education institution. It's especially looking for nominations of people who can bring the perspectives of historically underserved groups or low-income communities.

The committee will meet from October 4 through 8, November 1 through 5 and December 6 through 10.