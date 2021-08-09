Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Poll: Americans Divided on Mandatory Vaccines for Students

By

Scott Jaschik
August 9, 2021
 
 

A poll of the public by Quinnipiac University has found that 48 percent of those responding favor mandatory vaccines for college students, while 48 percent are opposed. The poll found support for mandatory vaccinations by only 18 percent of Republicans, and 86 percent of Democrats. The poll also found that women and those with a four-year college degree are more likely to support mandatory vaccinations than are men and those who did not earn a four-year degree.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What We Have Learned from Each Other
Colleges and Universities Need More Rappers
Decreasing Structural Racism in Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Equity and Incentives: Readers Respond
Why ‘Everything Now’ Will Inspire IHE Readers to Learn More about L.A.
Equity and Incentives
Why Fans of Pollan and Schlosser Should Add ‘The Secret Life of Groceries’ to Their Reading List
Considerations for Another Uncertain Semester

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 